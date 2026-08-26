Celsius Network Price Today

The live Celsius Network (CEL) price today is $ 0.01164542, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01164542 per CEL.

Celsius Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 415,964, with a circulating supply of 35.72M CEL. During the last 24 hours, CEL traded between $ 0.01161466 (low) and $ 0.01236076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.05, while the all-time low was $ 0.01021495.

In short-term performance, CEL moved +0.16% in the last hour and +6.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 512.15.

Celsius Network (CEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 415.96K$ 415.96K $ 415.96K Volume (24H) $ 512.15$ 512.15 $ 512.15 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 415.96K$ 415.96K $ 415.96K Circulation Supply 35.72M 35.72M 35.72M Total Supply 35,719,125.9003 35,719,125.9003 35,719,125.9003

The current Market Cap of Celsius Network is $ 415.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 512.15. The circulating supply of CEL is 35.72M, with a total supply of 35719125.9003. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 415.96K.