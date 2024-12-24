Rupiah Token Price (IDRT)
The live price of Rupiah Token (IDRT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.92M USD. IDRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rupiah Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.73K USD
- Rupiah Token price change within the day is +0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 291.13B USD
Get real-time price updates of the IDRT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IDRT price information.
During today, the price change of Rupiah Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rupiah Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rupiah Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rupiah Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rupiah Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
+0.33%
-1.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rupiah Token (IDRT) is the first and most adopted Indonesian Rupiah stablecoin that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in Indonesian bank account, and can be redeemed for Fiat through our platform. Our mission is to boost the acceptance of Indonesian Rupiah worldwide and help to produce a more inclusive and open financial system.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IDRT to AUD
A$--
|1 IDRT to GBP
￡--
|1 IDRT to EUR
€--
|1 IDRT to USD
$--
|1 IDRT to MYR
RM--
|1 IDRT to TRY
₺--
|1 IDRT to JPY
¥--
|1 IDRT to RUB
₽--
|1 IDRT to INR
₹--
|1 IDRT to IDR
Rp--
|1 IDRT to PHP
₱--
|1 IDRT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 IDRT to BRL
R$--
|1 IDRT to CAD
C$--
|1 IDRT to BDT
৳--
|1 IDRT to NGN
₦--
|1 IDRT to UAH
₴--
|1 IDRT to VES
Bs--
|1 IDRT to PKR
Rs--
|1 IDRT to KZT
₸--
|1 IDRT to THB
฿--
|1 IDRT to TWD
NT$--
|1 IDRT to CHF
Fr--
|1 IDRT to HKD
HK$--
|1 IDRT to MAD
.د.م--