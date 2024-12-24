Wise Price (WISE)
The live price of Wise (WISE) today is 0.206584 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.96M USD. WISE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wise Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.11K USD
- Wise price change within the day is +4.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 52.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WISE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WISE price information.
During today, the price change of Wise to USD was $ +0.00810618.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wise to USD was $ -0.0026156839.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wise to USD was $ +0.0710570458.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wise to USD was $ +0.02662991174241562.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00810618
|+4.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026156839
|-1.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0710570458
|+34.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02662991174241562
|+14.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wise: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.89%
+4.08%
-15.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wise is a decentralized Ether-backed investment tool programmed to earn users' interest when locked up over periods of time (similar to a bond).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WISE to AUD
A$0.32846856
|1 WISE to GBP
￡0.16320136
|1 WISE to EUR
€0.19832064
|1 WISE to USD
$0.206584
|1 WISE to MYR
RM0.92756216
|1 WISE to TRY
₺7.28002016
|1 WISE to JPY
¥32.46054392
|1 WISE to RUB
₽20.90836664
|1 WISE to INR
₹17.57823256
|1 WISE to IDR
Rp3,331.99953352
|1 WISE to PHP
₱12.09342736
|1 WISE to EGP
￡E.10.54817904
|1 WISE to BRL
R$1.27875496
|1 WISE to CAD
C$0.29541512
|1 WISE to BDT
৳24.71570976
|1 WISE to NGN
₦320.28370192
|1 WISE to UAH
₴8.69305472
|1 WISE to VES
Bs10.535784
|1 WISE to PKR
Rs57.62454096
|1 WISE to KZT
₸107.87609896
|1 WISE to THB
฿7.08376536
|1 WISE to TWD
NT$6.75736264
|1 WISE to CHF
Fr0.18385976
|1 WISE to HKD
HK$1.60515768
|1 WISE to MAD
.د.م2.08030088