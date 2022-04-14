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Top Fantom Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fantom Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,856.75
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.386
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
4
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 127.56
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
5
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.8359
+0.20%
-0.78%
+11.54%
$ 541.02M
$ 86.90K
6
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9984
0.00%
0.00%
-0.04%
$ 493.62M
$ 5.57K
7
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3224
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
8
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 2,443.1
+0.19%
-0.02%
+9.02%
$ 151.08M
$ 443.28K
9
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1651
-0.06%
+1.63%
+7.64%
$ 107.14M
$ 380.63K
10
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,843.47
-0.08%
-0.01%
+8.49%
$ 105.71M
$ 11.99K
11
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,289.6
+0.68%
-3.95%
+8.12%
$ 81.71M
$ 27.72
12
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2297
+0.35%
-2.34%
+12.39%
$ 79.07M
$ 701.83K
13
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997059
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 62.16M
$ 780.84K
14
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1971
+0.82%
-4.47%
+13.39%
$ 56.33M
$ 399.58K
15
$ 0.04071
+0.52%
-4.18%
+7.92%
$ 48.20M
$ 19.96K
16
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.004086
+1.58%
0.00%
+15.79%
$ 40.56M
$ 13.95M
17
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.177247
+0.66%
-0.03%
+9.12%
$ 32.10M
$ 1.81M
18
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.005415
+2.61%
+0.99%
+8.89%
$ 30.74M
$ 12.10M
19
Orbs
Orbs
ORBS
$ 0.00585085
+0.09%
-0.00%
+9.74%
$ 29.08M
$ 754.65K
20
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.122589
+1.22%
+0.06%
+50.75%
$ 29.08M
$ 24.53M
21
BeethovenX sFTMX
BeethovenX sFTMX
SFTMX
$ 1.4
0.00%
0.00%
+5,139.56%
$ 27.77M
$ 18.66
22
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2998
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
23
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02017
+0.60%
-0.35%
-3.88%
$ 26.21M
$ 5.19M
24
Synapse
Synapse
SYN
$ 0.11141
+0.30%
+1.61%
+4.38%
$ 25.37M
$ 1.03M
25
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.11379
+0.26%
-3.52%
+7.23%
$ 23.76M
$ 472.30K
26
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01142
+0.53%
-3.47%
+3.26%
$ 21.53M
$ 4.84M
27
Ankr Staked ETH
Ankr Staked ETH
ANKRETH
$ 3,021.31
+0.31%
--
+9.47%
$ 20.59M
$ 104.03
28
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01510942
+0.62%
-0.01%
-6.66%
$ 16.28M
$ 226.74
29
Aave WETH
Aave WETH
AWETH
$ 2,457.5
+0.76%
-0.01%
+9.14%
$ 15.39M
--
30
Spell Token
Spell Token
SPELL
$ 0.00008668
+0.93%
-4.51%
+8.94%
$ 14.86M
$ 876.33M
31
Bifrost
Bifrost
BFC
$ 0.01023832
0.00%
+0.02%
+6.62%
$ 14.24M
$ 393.23K
32
Alchemix USD
Alchemix USD
ALUSD
$ 0.95542
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.26%
$ 10.02M
$ 143.18K
33
Stader
Stader
SD
$ 0.12779
-0.78%
+10.08%
+29.59%
$ 8.95M
$ 533.64K
34
Anyswap
Anyswap
ANY
$ 0.599037
+0.47%
-0.01%
+11.56%
$ 7.90M
$ 6.89
35
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0.394553
+6.38%
+0.07%
+17.02%
$ 7.70M
$ 43.50K
36
Fantom Bomb
Fantom Bomb
FBOMB
$ 0.01423392
+0.45%
-0.01%
+16.12%
$ 5.22M
$ 72.17K
37
XMAQUINA
XMAQUINA
DEUS
$ 0.02008
+2.03%
-3.74%
-14.62%
$ 4.24M
$ 1.25M
38
Parallel
Parallel
PAR
$ 1.24
0.00%
-0.01%
0.00%
$ 2.77M
$ 189.17
39
Ethos Reserve Note
Ethos Reserve Note
ERN
$ 0.997555
-0.24%
-0.00%
-0.21%
$ 2.19M
$ 822.42
40
Tarot
Tarot
TAROT
$ 0.02997432
+0.42%
-0.01%
+6.36%
$ 2.03M
$ 8.25K
41
Cream
Cream
CREAM
$ 0.702778
+0.47%
-0.03%
+42.95%
$ 1.99M
$ 427.56
42
Atari
Atari
ATRI
$ 0.000204
0.00%
--
+10.35%
$ 1.54M
$ 0.98
43
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
KNCL
$ 0.115689
+0.35%
-0.03%
-0.55%
$ 1.26M
$ 129.69
44
Vesper Finance
Vesper Finance
VSP
$ 0.131014
0.00%
-0.00%
+9.97%
$ 1.23M
$ 7.37
45
EverRise
EverRise
RISE
$ 1.484E-5
+0.20%
-6.37%
+8.72%
$ 1.06M
--
46
Allbridge Zero
Allbridge Zero
ABR0
$ 0.051489
+0.72%
+0.01%
+4.32%
$ 1.05M
$ 267.79
47
Wagmi
Wagmi
WAGMI
$ 0.00036533
+0.58%
-0.06%
+7.60%
$ 679.37K
$ 3.38K
48
Tarot V1
Tarot V1
TAROT
$ 0.00761462
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.26%
$ 515.53K
$ 4.06
49
Okcash
Okcash
OK
$ 0.00554357
0.00%
-0.04%
+14.34%
$ 495.43K
$ 2.86
50
Keep3rV1
Keep3rV1
KP3R
$ 0.976816
+0.33%
-0.01%
+8.99%
$ 470.53K
$ 207.99

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fantom Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Fantom Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 82 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $96.09B.
What is the best-performing Fantom Ecosystem token right now?
Among Fantom Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.08% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fantom Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 82 Fantom Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fantom Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fantom Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Fantom Ecosystem tokens is approximately $96.09B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fantom Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.