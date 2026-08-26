Gelato Price Today

The live Gelato (GEL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEL.

Gelato currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 240,674, with a circulating supply of 282.36M GEL. During the last 24 hours, GEL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.21, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.80.

Gelato (GEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 240.67K$ 240.67K $ 240.67K Volume (24H) $ 6.80$ 6.80 $ 6.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 358.59K$ 358.59K $ 358.59K Circulation Supply 282.36M 282.36M 282.36M Total Supply 420,690,000.0 420,690,000.0 420,690,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gelato is $ 240.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.80. The circulating supply of GEL is 282.36M, with a total supply of 420690000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 358.59K.