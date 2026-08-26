Vanta Network Price Today

The live Vanta Network (SN8) price today is $ 6.55, with a 4.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN8 to USD conversion rate is $ 6.55 per SN8.

Vanta Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,478,366, with a circulating supply of 5.11M SN8. During the last 24 hours, SN8 traded between $ 6.42 (low) and $ 7.34 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 25.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.06021.

In short-term performance, SN8 moved +0.35% in the last hour and +21.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 213.06K.

Vanta Network (SN8) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.48M$ 33.48M $ 33.48M Volume (24H) $ 213.06K$ 213.06K $ 213.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.48M$ 33.48M $ 33.48M Circulation Supply 5.11M 5.11M 5.11M Total Supply 5,108,657.03715382 5,108,657.03715382 5,108,657.03715382

The current Market Cap of Vanta Network is $ 33.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 213.06K. The circulating supply of SN8 is 5.11M, with a total supply of 5108657.03715382. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.48M.