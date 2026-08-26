affine Price Today

The live affine (SN120) price today is $ 12.28, with a 4.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN120 to USD conversion rate is $ 12.28 per SN120.

affine currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,047,062, with a circulating supply of 3.90M SN120. During the last 24 hours, SN120 traded between $ 12.23 (low) and $ 14.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 30.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.138582.

In short-term performance, SN120 moved -1.22% in the last hour and +16.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 297.24K.

affine (SN120) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.05M$ 48.05M $ 48.05M Volume (24H) $ 297.24K$ 297.24K $ 297.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.05M$ 48.05M $ 48.05M Circulation Supply 3.90M 3.90M 3.90M Total Supply 3,912,971.714679989 3,912,971.714679989 3,912,971.714679989

The current Market Cap of affine is $ 48.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 297.24K. The circulating supply of SN120 is 3.90M, with a total supply of 3912971.714679989. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.05M.