Score Price (SN44)
The live price of Score (SN44) today is 11.03 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.77M USD. SN44 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Score Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Score price change within the day is +1.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.25M USD
During today, the price change of Score to USD was $ +0.127672.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Score to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Score to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Score to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.127672
|+1.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Score: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.08%
+1.17%
-16.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SN44 to VND
₫290,254.45
|1 SN44 to AUD
A$16.8759
|1 SN44 to GBP
￡8.1622
|1 SN44 to EUR
€9.4858
|1 SN44 to USD
$11.03
|1 SN44 to MYR
RM46.7672
|1 SN44 to TRY
₺435.9056
|1 SN44 to JPY
¥1,599.6809
|1 SN44 to RUB
₽865.7447
|1 SN44 to INR
₹951.9993
|1 SN44 to IDR
Rp180,819.6432
|1 SN44 to KRW
₩15,109.5558
|1 SN44 to PHP
₱627.2761
|1 SN44 to EGP
￡E.552.9339
|1 SN44 to BRL
R$60.5547
|1 SN44 to CAD
C$15.0008
|1 SN44 to BDT
৳1,348.3072
|1 SN44 to NGN
₦17,021.496
|1 SN44 to UAH
₴458.0759
|1 SN44 to VES
Bs1,125.06
|1 SN44 to PKR
Rs3,124.5784
|1 SN44 to KZT
₸5,720.9301
|1 SN44 to THB
฿359.1368
|1 SN44 to TWD
NT$325.7159
|1 SN44 to AED
د.إ40.4801
|1 SN44 to CHF
Fr8.9343
|1 SN44 to HKD
HK$86.4752
|1 SN44 to MAD
.د.م100.4833
|1 SN44 to MXN
$209.3494