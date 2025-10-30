Diem (DIEM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 141.58 $ 141.58 $ 141.58 24H Low $ 147.29 $ 147.29 $ 147.29 24H High 24H Low $ 141.58$ 141.58 $ 141.58 24H High $ 147.29$ 147.29 $ 147.29 All Time High $ 347.15$ 347.15 $ 347.15 Lowest Price $ 122.12$ 122.12 $ 122.12 Price Change (1H) -0.21% Price Change (1D) +1.37% Price Change (7D) -0.33% Price Change (7D) -0.33%

Diem (DIEM) real-time price is $144.88. Over the past 24 hours, DIEM traded between a low of $ 141.58 and a high of $ 147.29, showing active market volatility. DIEM's all-time high price is $ 347.15, while its all-time low price is $ 122.12.

In terms of short-term performance, DIEM has changed by -0.21% over the past hour, +1.37% over 24 hours, and -0.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Diem (DIEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.66M$ 4.66M $ 4.66M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.66M$ 4.66M $ 4.66M Circulation Supply 32.27K 32.27K 32.27K Total Supply 32,273.75442083345 32,273.75442083345 32,273.75442083345

The current Market Cap of Diem is $ 4.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIEM is 32.27K, with a total supply of 32273.75442083345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.66M.