ClipX Price Today

The live ClipX (CLIPX) price today is $ 0, with a 5.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLIPX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLIPX.

ClipX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 759,602, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CLIPX. During the last 24 hours, CLIPX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0032213, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLIPX moved -0.65% in the last hour and -0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.07K.

ClipX (CLIPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 759.60K$ 759.60K $ 759.60K Volume (24H) $ 45.07K$ 45.07K $ 45.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 759.60K$ 759.60K $ 759.60K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ClipX is $ 759.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.07K. The circulating supply of CLIPX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 759.60K.