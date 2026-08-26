Alphakek Price Today

The live Alphakek (AIKEK) price today is $ 0.00252816, with a 2.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIKEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00252816 per AIKEK.

Alphakek currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 592,240, with a circulating supply of 237.32M AIKEK. During the last 24 hours, AIKEK traded between $ 0.00247977 (low) and $ 0.00265686 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.059969, while the all-time low was $ 0.00158748.

In short-term performance, AIKEK moved -0.13% in the last hour and +18.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 477.09.

Alphakek (AIKEK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 592.24K$ 592.24K $ 592.24K Volume (24H) $ 477.09$ 477.09 $ 477.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 592.24K$ 592.24K $ 592.24K Circulation Supply 237.32M 237.32M 237.32M Total Supply 237,319,317.29878262 237,319,317.29878262 237,319,317.29878262

The current Market Cap of Alphakek is $ 592.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 477.09. The circulating supply of AIKEK is 237.32M, with a total supply of 237319317.29878262. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 592.24K.