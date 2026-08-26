FONQ Price Today

The live FONQ (FONQ) price today is $ 0.077301, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current FONQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.077301 per FONQ.

FONQ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 54,103,613, with a circulating supply of 700.00M FONQ. During the last 24 hours, FONQ traded between $ 0.075908 (low) and $ 0.077948 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08965, while the all-time low was $ 0.04096578.

In short-term performance, FONQ moved +0.15% in the last hour and +18.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.75K.

FONQ (FONQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 54.10M$ 54.10M $ 54.10M Volume (24H) $ 75.75K$ 75.75K $ 75.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54.10M$ 54.10M $ 54.10M Circulation Supply 700.00M 700.00M 700.00M Total Supply 700,000,000.0 700,000,000.0 700,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FONQ is $ 54.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.75K. The circulating supply of FONQ is 700.00M, with a total supply of 700000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.10M.