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The live Unibot price today is 0.816576 USD.UNIBOT market cap is 816,576 USD. Track real-time UNIBOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Unibot price today is 0.816576 USD.UNIBOT market cap is 816,576 USD. Track real-time UNIBOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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UNIBOT Price Info

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Unibot Price (UNIBOT)

Unlisted

1 UNIBOT to USD Live Price:

$0.816576
$0.816576$0.816576
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Unibot (UNIBOT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:43:48 (UTC+8)

Unibot Price Today

The live Unibot (UNIBOT) price today is $ 0.816576, with a 2.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNIBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.816576 per UNIBOT.

Unibot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 816,576, with a circulating supply of 1.00M UNIBOT. During the last 24 hours, UNIBOT traded between $ 0.804369 (low) and $ 0.833848 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 236.98, while the all-time low was $ 0.434839.

In short-term performance, UNIBOT moved -0.04% in the last hour and +31.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 408.45.

Unibot (UNIBOT) Market Information

$ 816.58K
$ 816.58K$ 816.58K

$ 408.45
$ 408.45$ 408.45

$ 816.58K
$ 816.58K$ 816.58K

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

1,000,000.0
1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unibot is $ 816.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 408.45. The circulating supply of UNIBOT is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 816.58K.

Unibot Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.804369
$ 0.804369$ 0.804369
24H Low
$ 0.833848
$ 0.833848$ 0.833848
24H High

$ 0.804369
$ 0.804369$ 0.804369

$ 0.833848
$ 0.833848$ 0.833848

$ 236.98
$ 236.98$ 236.98

$ 0.434839
$ 0.434839$ 0.434839

-0.04%

-2.54%

+31.08%

+31.08%

Price Prediction for Unibot

Unibot (UNIBOT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of UNIBOT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Unibot (UNIBOT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Unibot could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Unibot will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for UNIBOT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Unibot Price Prediction.

What is Unibot (UNIBOT)

What is the project about? Introducing Unibot, the fastest Telegram Uniswap sniper that facilitates lightning-fast swaps and snipers, accessible to all users with a 1% transaction fee. Unibot stands out from its competitors primarily due to its exceptional speed, driven by advanced algorithms and robust infrastructure. This includes private nodes for snipers, a private transaction option for buying and selling tokens, wallet monitoring, and a token tracker.

What makes your project unique? Among the UNIBOT tools available are:

  • A fast Buy and Sell platform.
  • Mirror Sniper, enabling users to copy the trades of other wallets.
  • A token launch channel providing real-time information on newly deployed tokens.
  • Method Sniper, allowing users to input up to 3 token addresses for sniping at launch.
  • Wallet management and PNL analysis of token values held by the user.

History of your project. Unibot was launched on the Ethereum mainnet on May 17, 2023, with 1 million UNIBOT tokens created at genesis. Liquidity of 100% was added during the launch, and the token burn rate is set at 0.1% per day. Unibot is owned by Ayden and his partner. Ayden previously worked at Apple, while his partner contributed to an end-to-end machine learning startup based in the Bay Area, California. Together, they develop a user-friendly trading platform with smart trading analysis.

What’s next for your project? Unibot has been live for 1 day and has been grown organically to $2M market ca with >800 Twitter members and >700 Telegram users. The team continues to deliver additional utilities such as wallet token value monitor with quick sell and Autosniper that snipes all decent launches.

What can your token be used for? UNIBOT token holders enjoy various benefits, including:

  • Reduced fees for utilizing the platform's utilities.
  • Access to additional perks, such as reserved premium nodes, leading to faster transactions.
  • Advanced algorithms like MEV protection and private transactions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Unibot

What is Unibot trading right now?

Current price: $0.816576, with a price movement of -2.54% over the last 24 hours.

Is UNIBOT attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Analytics,Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Applications peers.

How liquid is the Unibot market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about UNIBOT?

With 1000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Unibot compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $236.98 and ATL of $0.434839 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Unibot being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Unibot's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unibot

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:43:48 (UTC+8)

Unibot (UNIBOT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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