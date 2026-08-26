DappRadar Price Today

The live DappRadar (RADAR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current RADAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RADAR.

DappRadar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 955,778, with a circulating supply of 2.99B RADAR. During the last 24 hours, RADAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057067, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RADAR moved +1.28% in the last hour and +16.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.45.

DappRadar (RADAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 955.78K$ 955.78K $ 955.78K Volume (24H) $ 4.45$ 4.45 $ 4.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.20M$ 3.20M $ 3.20M Circulation Supply 2.99B 2.99B 2.99B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DappRadar is $ 955.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.45. The circulating supply of RADAR is 2.99B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.20M.