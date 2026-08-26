KRYLL Price (KRL)
The live KRYLL (KRL) price today is $ 0.128613, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current KRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.128613 per KRL.
KRYLL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,176,096, with a circulating supply of 40.25M KRL. During the last 24 hours, KRL traded between $ 0.127938 (low) and $ 0.129017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.75, while the all-time low was $ 0.00474521.
In short-term performance, KRL moved +0.28% in the last hour and +5.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.62K.
The current Market Cap of KRYLL is $ 5.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.62K. The circulating supply of KRL is 40.25M, with a total supply of 49417348.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.36M.
+0.28%
-0.19%
+5.26%
+5.26%
In 2040, the price of KRYLL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
At its core, Kryll features innovative technology that unifies data access and thought flow, skillfully combining Web3 data with AI capabilities. This enables Kryll³ to offer comprehensive coverage of crypto markets and projects, along with advanced analysis and decision-making tools, simplifying the complex ecosystem.
The KRL token is essential to the Kryll³ ecosystem, unlocking exclusive features, serving as a payment method, and enabling participation in governance decisions.
Key tools include SmartFolio, an AI-powered portfolio manager that tracks and analyzes digital assets across multiple blockchains, providing real-time insights for optimized investments.
X-Ray is a market analysis tool using AI to evaluate tokens, offering details on smart contracts, on-chain data, social activity, and financial indicators.
Gem Detector identifies emerging high-potential tokens through multi-chain surveillance and deep learning algorithms. Harpoon monitors top traders' strategies and transactions, offering insights into smart money movements.
News Hub centralizes dozens of information sources into a unified, queryable platform for news and updates, enhancing decision-making processes.
Kryll³ also offers its partners a revolutionary tool: Agent K. K is a conversational agent integrated into Web3 platforms and media sites, enabling natural language interaction with content. It makes complex concepts accessible to a wider audience, which is particularly beneficial for beginners.
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What is the current price of KRYLL?
Trading at $0.128613, KRYLL has shown a price movement of -0.19% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact KRL's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 40245472.60137464 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of KRYLL?
Its market capitalization is $5176096, ranking #1589 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
KRL recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between $0.127938 and $0.129017, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does KRYLL fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Analytics,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem category?
As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Analytics,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem token, KRL competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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