Catecoin is a Community Based Cat themed Utility project. It is a cat-themed meme coin that is designed to offer the holder a host of benefits that other meme coins don't have.

Catecoin (CATE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catecoin (CATE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.39M $ 31.39M $ 31.39M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 57.27T $ 57.27T $ 57.27T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0000006968 $ 0.0000006968 $ 0.0000006968 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000000548 $ 0.000000548 $ 0.000000548 Learn more about Catecoin (CATE) price

Catecoin (CATE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Catecoin (CATE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CATE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CATE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CATE's tokenomics, explore CATE token's live price!

