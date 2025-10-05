Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Worlds First Memecoin price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much LOLCOIN will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy LOLCOIN

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Worlds First Memecoin % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Worlds First Memecoin Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Worlds First Memecoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002272 in 2025. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Worlds First Memecoin could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002386 in 2026. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of LOLCOIN is $ 0.002505 with a 10.25% growth rate. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of LOLCOIN is $ 0.002630 with a 15.76% growth rate. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LOLCOIN in 2029 is $ 0.002762 along with 21.55% growth rate. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LOLCOIN in 2030 is $ 0.002900 along with 27.63% growth rate. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Worlds First Memecoin could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.004724. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Worlds First Memecoin could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.007696. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.002272 0.00%

2026 $ 0.002386 5.00%

2027 $ 0.002505 10.25%

2028 $ 0.002630 15.76%

2029 $ 0.002762 21.55%

2030 $ 0.002900 27.63%

2031 $ 0.003045 34.01%

2032 $ 0.003197 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.003357 47.75%

2034 $ 0.003525 55.13%

2035 $ 0.003702 62.89%

2036 $ 0.003887 71.03%

2037 $ 0.004081 79.59%

2038 $ 0.004285 88.56%

2039 $ 0.004499 97.99%

2040 $ 0.004724 107.89% Show More Short Term Worlds First Memecoin Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 5, 2025(Today) $ 0.002272 0.00%

October 6, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.002273 0.01%

October 12, 2025(This Week) $ 0.002274 0.10%

November 4, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.002282 0.41% Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for LOLCOIN on October 5, 2025(Today) , is $0.002272 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 6, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for LOLCOIN, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.002273 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction This Week By October 12, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for LOLCOIN, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.002274 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for LOLCOIN is $0.002282 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Worlds First Memecoin Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 2.27M$ 2.27M $ 2.27M Circulation Supply 999.61M 999.61M 999.61M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest LOLCOIN price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, LOLCOIN has a circulating supply of 999.61M and a total market capitalization of $ 2.27M. View Live LOLCOIN Price

Worlds First Memecoin Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Worlds First Memecoin live price page, the current price of Worlds First Memecoin is 0.002272USD. The circulating supply of Worlds First Memecoin(LOLCOIN) is 999.61M LOLCOIN , giving it a market capitalization of $2,272,111 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 6.63% $ 0.000141 $ 0.002550 $ 0.002051

7 Days 7.27% $ 0.000165 $ 0.006349 $ 0.002016

30 Days -63.36% $ -0.001440 $ 0.006349 $ 0.002016 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Worlds First Memecoin has shown a price movement of $0.000141 , reflecting a 6.63% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Worlds First Memecoin was trading at a high of $0.006349 and a low of $0.002016 . It had witnessed a price change of 7.27% . This recent trend showcases LOLCOIN's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Worlds First Memecoin has experienced a -63.36% change, reflecting approximately $-0.001440 to its value. This indicates that LOLCOIN could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Prediction Module Work? The Worlds First Memecoin Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of LOLCOIN based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Worlds First Memecoin over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of LOLCOIN, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Worlds First Memecoin. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of LOLCOIN. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of LOLCOIN to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Worlds First Memecoin.

Why is LOLCOIN Price Prediction Important?

LOLCOIN Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is LOLCOIN worth investing now? According to your predictions, LOLCOIN will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of LOLCOIN next month? According to the Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) price prediction tool, the forecasted LOLCOIN price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 LOLCOIN cost in 2026? The price of 1 Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, LOLCOIN will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of LOLCOIN in 2027? Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 LOLCOIN by 2027. What is the estimated price target of LOLCOIN in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of LOLCOIN in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 LOLCOIN cost in 2030? The price of 1 Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, LOLCOIN will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the LOLCOIN price prediction for 2040? Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 LOLCOIN by 2040. Sign Up Now