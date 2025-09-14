ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-14 Sunday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 4 of 7)
The post An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 4 of 7) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Sep 14, 2025 05:31 In the interview notes of journalist Faye Xiaofei, Professor Han Feng, in an age of global upheaval, raised his gaze to the stars to discern the tides of history and lowered his eyes to the data to parse their logic, pursuing a question that cuts to the root of civilization itself: When the old gravitational anchors collapse, where should humanity’s wealth be moored? Faye’s Lens: From a New York Winter to a Nashville Summer Faye recalled how Professor Han described two sharply contrasting scenes: New York, December 2017. In the bitter cold, at a breakfast with Donald Trump, he handed over his book Quantum Wealth View—a seed of the new world, perhaps ignored. Nashville, Summer 2024. On stage at the Global Bitcoin Conference, Trump’s booming voice shook the hall: “America will become the superpower of Bitcoin.“ 4. Paradigm Shift: A Power Holder of the Old World Turns Between 2015 and 2017, through early-stage investments in Ethereum and NEO, Han unexpectedly accumulated some Bitcoin. This sudden wealth inspired a simple thought: to use resources from the new world to contribute to the new world. At that time, in December 2017, Dr. Xue of Harvard Kennedy School returned from the U.S. with news: then-President Donald Trump planned a breakfast event, and Xue had connections through Trump’s former Chinese-American chief of staff—there was a chance to meet the President in person and present a book. Han’s first reaction was immediate: he had just co-edited and published China’s first book on Bitcoin and blockchain, Quantum Wealth View. This was the opportunity—a chance to plant the seed of the new world’s information directly into the core of old-world power. Even if Trump never read it, the act itself was symbolic. His…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:43
SOL Strategies CEO: Being undervalued is an advantage, holding over 435,000 SOLs on the balance sheet
PANews reported on September 14 that according to Decrypt, Leah Wald, CEO of Solana treasury company SOL Strategies, said that the company is still at a disadvantage in the increasingly crowded encryption and digital asset treasury market, but being undervalued is definitely an advantage because being undervalued usually means that you are doing the right thing. In the long run, the market values substance rather than hype. It is reported that SOL Strategies holds more than 435,000 SOL on its balance sheet. In addition, it has entrusted approximately 3.6 million SOL to validators to date, with a entrusted asset size of more than US$820 million. This means that regardless of whether the SOL price rises or falls, it can earn a certain percentage of profits from the assets entrusted to validators.
PANews
2025/09/14 21:40
The Much-Anticipated Major Update and New Features for Ethereum (ETH) Have Been Announced
The post The Much-Anticipated Major Update and New Features for Ethereum (ETH) Have Been Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has released a comprehensive roadmap aimed at bringing end-to-end privacy to the world’s second-largest blockchain. The foundation’s privacy-focused team will now operate as Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE). The published roadmap was compiled by team member Sam Richards. Richards said, “Ethereum is on its way to becoming the world’s consensus layer. But without strong privacy, it risks becoming the backbone of global surveillance, not global freedom. If Ethereum doesn’t build privacy, it can’t protect the people who rely on it.” The new roadmap focuses on three main topics: Private writes: Making private on-chain transactions as cheap and seamless as public transactions. Private reads: Providing the ability to read data from the blockchain without revealing identity or intent. Private proving: Making evidence generation and verification fast, private, and accessible. The PSE team is working on an experimental Layer-2 design called PlasmaFold, part of a custom script. This design aims to add confidential transfer capabilities. The first prototype of the feature is scheduled to be unveiled at Devconnect, the ETH developer conference that begins in Argentina on November 17. The team also aims to publish the “Private Voting 2025” report and work on confidential DeFi solutions that will enhance privacy while maintaining corporate compliance standards. Privacy-focused RPC services are being developed for private reading. PSE, noting that standard RPC calls can leak personal data such as IP addresses or user account details, has formed a working group to address this issue. The “prove anywhere” initiative stands out in the context of private proofs. Its goal is to make zero-knowledge proofs (ZK proofs) easier and more cost-effective to produce on everyday devices. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-much-anticipated-major-update-and-new-features-for-ethereum-eth-have-been-announced/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:37
Monero's Chain Reorg Reportedly Erases 118 Transactions
The post Monero’s Chain Reorg Reportedly Erases 118 Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monero, the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency, is once again under pressure after suffering its largest chain reorganization to date. On September 14, network monitors reported an 18-block reorganization that effectively erased 118 transactions. Independent analyst Xenu described the event as the largest reorg in Monero’s history, amplifying concerns about the network’s resilience. Monero’s Record Reorg Shifts Focus to Qubic’s Influence A blockchain reorganization occurs when miners disagree on which version of the ledger represents the valid chain. Sponsored Sponsored This can happen when blocks are produced almost simultaneously or when software glitches disrupt validation. It can also occur if attackers push the network into competing forks. When this happens, the consensus rules select the longest valid chain, which discards shorter forks and erases their transactions—leaving users with invalidated transfers. In Monero’s case, miners were forced to choose between competing forks before aligning on a dominant chain. The fallout invalidated transactions that had already appeared confirmed, reviving long-standing concerns about Monero’s vulnerability to majority hash power concentration. ⚠️The attack against Monero is back. Hours ago XMR experienced a 18 block reorg If you accept XMR make sure to wait for more than the usual 10 confs pic.twitter.com/793j5WWXgZ — OrangeFren.com (@OrangeFren) September 14, 2025 This development quickly shifted attention to Qubic, a rival blockchain project with a controversial presence in Monero’s mining landscape. Earlier this year, critics accused the network of attempting a 51% attack on the larger privacy-focused blockchain. Mining Pool Stats data shows Qubic currently accounts for 2.11 GH/s of Monero’s 6.00 GH/s network hashrate, making it the single largest participant. Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo added fuel to speculation with a cryptic post on X, claiming Monero “will stay because Qubic wanted it to stay.” Analysts interpreted the remark as signaling that the network disruption aimed to demonstrate power rather than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:35
Is Dogecoin Ready to Explode? Analyst Sees $0.45 Ahead
Dogecoin eyes $0.45 as analyst sees over 100% upside. Volume grows, ETF delayed, and CleanCore buys 500M DOGE.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/14 21:33
A certain smart money is suspected to have reduced its holdings by 11,986 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth $55.59 million
PANews reported on September 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684 xtpa), smart money that established a position of 35,575 ETH at an average price of US$2,022 seven months ago has allegedly reduced its position by 11,986 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth US$55.59 million. From March 3 to April 8, 2025, he accumulated ETH on the blockchain. If he sells it this time, he will make a profit of $31.35 million, with a return rate of 129.4%. Currently, his remaining 26,912 ETH are scattered among more than a dozen addresses, with a total value of $124 million.
PANews
2025/09/14 21:32
Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy
The post Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Risk-on assets thrive when there is enough money in circulation. Such assets include cryptocurrencies, stocks, high-yield bonds and other emerging markets with attractive profits. Who decides how much money is available to public for spending? Obviously, it is the government of a country. The governments devise financial plans for a fiscal year, and term them as fiscal policies. Fiscal Policy Governments have many tools up their sleeve to manage the economy. Fiscal policy is a tool that a government uses to collect taxes, manage spending so that economy can run stably and wealth can be distributed rationally. The aims of setting a fiscal policy is to control inflation, create job, avoid or ward off recession, and promote steady economic growth. On-chain activities on many blockchains confirm the fact that volumes surge when the government decides to cut taxes and boost spending. People have more savings to spend on speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. However, there are three types of fiscal policies. Each has its own functions and restrictions. Not every one of them is conducive to the crypto market. Types of Fiscal Policy 1. Accommodative (Expansionary) Fiscal Policy In simple words, an expansionary fiscal policy aims to spend more than earn. Taxation policies are loosened to accommodate citizens. This kind of policy is usually implemented when there is a risk or onset of recession, or when there is any economic emergency like Covid-19 in 2020. Such situations result in widespread layoffs. Unemployment rises to unwanted levels. People have less to spend, so the demand for goods and services plummets headlong. These circumstances dent any economy badly. The government responds by stimulating public spending by giving tax rebates. Savings increase and people tend to consume goods and hire services. Rising demands also creates new jobs. For example, a family will consider…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:25
China Should Back Blockchain and RWA, Not Chase Stablecoin Issuance, Says Former Official
The post China Should Back Blockchain and RWA, Not Chase Stablecoin Issuance, Says Former Official appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFintech 14 September 2025 | 16:20 Wang Yongli, former vice governor of the Bank of China, has urged policymakers to fast-track the rollout of clear and comprehensive rules for digital assets. He argued that while stablecoins play a visible role in crypto markets today, they are not essential to the functioning of blockchain ecosystems and should not be treated as irreplaceable. In his view, regulating stablecoins would naturally extend to the wider crypto sector, setting off a chain reaction with far-reaching consequences. While this could bring oversight and stability, he cautioned that it might also undermine the role of stablecoins themselves. Rather than focusing on launching a renminbi-backed stablecoin, Yongli believes China’s priority should be to build a complete legal framework for cryptoassets. He suggested that banks and financial institutions should accelerate their move onto blockchain rails, while also supporting the tokenization of real-world assets. Another key step, he said, would be registering crypto exchanges in Hong Kong, helping integrate the RMB into global on-chain activity more effectively. His comments add to a growing debate within China on how to position the country in the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape, balancing innovation with stronger controls. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Reporter at Coindoo Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/china-should-back-blockchain-and-rwa-not-chase-stablecoin-issuance-says-former-official/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:24
The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining's Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day?
The post The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, the crypto market continues to heat up. Chainalysis analysts predict that XRP prices will reach $6 next week, while Cardano prices are expected to reach $1.5 next week. XRP and Cardano enthusiasts have new passive income opportunities. Find Mining has launched a mobile mining app that allows users to easily participate in mining via their phone without purchasing hardware, potentially earning $7,500 per day. What is Find Mining? Find Mining is a UK-based, compliant cloud mining platform founded in 2018. It currently has over 9.4 million users in 175 countries and regions worldwide. Its newly launched mobile mining app leverages distributed data centers and smart contract technology to allow users to convert crypto assets like XRP into computing power and participate in the mining of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Users can mine anytime, anywhere through a mobile app without having to purchase mining machines, pay for electricity, or perform equipment maintenance. The platform’s mining farms are located in energy-rich regions with low electricity costs, such as Northern Europe, Canada, and parts of Asia, ensuring an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. How to start mining? 1. Register: Download the Find Mining app and complete the registration process to receive a $15 signup bonus. 2. Deposit: Supports deposits in a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, USDT, and BTC, with a minimum deposit of just $100. 3. Choose a mining plan: Choose between short-term high returns and long-term stable returns based on your needs. 4. Start mining: Once the contract is activated, earnings will be automatically settled and deposited into your account daily. You can withdraw your earnings or continue investing to expand your computing power. Advantages of Find Mining ● Green Energy Driven: Leveraging green energy sources like hydropower, wind power, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:19
A Financial Tool That Can Benefit Traders, Investors, And Users
The post A Financial Tool That Can Benefit Traders, Investors, And Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitShares is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers a wide range of financial services and features. BitShares operates a decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can trade various cryptocurrencies directly without the need for intermediaries. It aims to provide a decentralized exchange, trading platform, and various financial instruments, all built on its blockchain infrastructure. BitShares allows users to issue and trade smart coins that are backed by real-world assets or collateral. These smart coins can be used for stablecoins, tokens pegged to commodities, and more. BTS is the native cryptocurrency of the BitShares platform. BTS tokens are used to pay for transaction fees and various operations on the BitShares network. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/bitshares-bts-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:13
