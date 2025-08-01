2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:06
PUMP price drops 15% as Bonk lauchpad dominates market share

PUMP price dropped 15% as Pump.fun continues to loose market share.
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:02
Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on August 1st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 949 BTC (US$110 million) today. ARK21Shares saw an outflow of 767 BTC (US$88.73
PANews2025/08/01 22:52
Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid

PANews reported on August 1st that the stablecoin protocol Resupply officially announced that $10 million in bad debt has now been fully repaid. Of this, $8.8 million related to a
PANews2025/08/01 22:47
Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said that in many respects, the labor market still looks good; if the data supports it, he
PANews2025/08/01 22:43
Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to The Miner Mag, American Bitcoin Corp (ABC), a Bitcoin mining company backed by the Trump family, is nearing completion of a confidential
PANews2025/08/01 22:42
3 tokens to check out before 2025 ends: The next XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

As the 2025 bull run peaks, investors are eyeing memecoins with momentum, Little Pepe is emerging as a surprise contender. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/01 22:38
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Boundless is a universal open-source ZK protocol developed by the RISC Zero team. The project has raised $52 million in funding from Blockchain Capital, Delphi Ventures, Galaxy, and others. Recently, the team launched the beta version of Boundless Mainnet along with quests. By completing them, users can earn a boost for the airdrop and gain […] Сообщение Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/08/01 22:27
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that an "insider whale" increased his ETH short position to 11,111.11 (approximately $40.25 million) half an hour ago. His current
PANews2025/08/01 22:18
BNB Holders Can Now Earn Daily Passive Income Through the Officially Launched BNB Payment Integration by Find Mining

CryptoNews2025/08/01 22:14

