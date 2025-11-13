Taboshi, the “Leaf of Yield,” is a scarce Zora‑minted relic forged at the close of Epoch 2, only 185 964 will ever exist. Each leaf is proof of past belief, a boost to future staking, and a key that may unlock sacred rites to golden coins in Tobyworld. Own one or a grove; every Taboshi you keep can magnify your share of tomorrow’s harvest. An important rune from the sacred scroll, only true believers will possess Taboshi