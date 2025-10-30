Taboshi (TABOSHI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 14.86 $ 14.86 $ 14.86 24H Low $ 15.56 $ 15.56 $ 15.56 24H High 24H Low $ 14.86$ 14.86 $ 14.86 24H High $ 15.56$ 15.56 $ 15.56 All Time High $ 47.25$ 47.25 $ 47.25 Lowest Price $ 12.53$ 12.53 $ 12.53 Price Change (1H) -0.73% Price Change (1D) -0.40% Price Change (7D) +19.78% Price Change (7D) +19.78%

Taboshi (TABOSHI) real-time price is $15.11. Over the past 24 hours, TABOSHI traded between a low of $ 14.86 and a high of $ 15.56, showing active market volatility. TABOSHI's all-time high price is $ 47.25, while its all-time low price is $ 12.53.

In terms of short-term performance, TABOSHI has changed by -0.73% over the past hour, -0.40% over 24 hours, and +19.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Taboshi (TABOSHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 830.51K$ 830.51K $ 830.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.81M$ 2.81M $ 2.81M Circulation Supply 54.95K 54.95K 54.95K Total Supply 185,964.0 185,964.0 185,964.0

The current Market Cap of Taboshi is $ 830.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TABOSHI is 54.95K, with a total supply of 185964.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.81M.