DOUBT is a meme cryptocurrency token on the PulseChain blockchain. The classic "X" for Doubt meme is now reimagined and powered by the greenest logo in crypto, the "X" from Incentive token, a reward token given to LP farmers on the PulseChain network.
Launched on February 2, 2025, it has the contract address 0x6ba0876e30CcE2A9AfC4B82D8BD8A8349DF4Ca96
The project includes community activities such as giveaways, meme contests, music videos featuring ecosystem tokens, milestone celebrations and detective themed cases. It is listed on platforms like LibertySwap for cross-chain access and maintains liquidity pools paired with $INC. As of August 2025, it has over 1,300 followers on X and engages in promotional content within the PulseChain network.
Understanding the tokenomics of DOUBT (DOUBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOUBT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOUBT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
