DOUBT (DOUBT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0057967 24H High $ 0.00623364 All Time High $ 0.0090364 Lowest Price $ 0.00482898 Price Change (1H) -0.48% Price Change (1D) -4.60% Price Change (7D) +5.55%

DOUBT (DOUBT) real-time price is $0.00588679. Over the past 24 hours, DOUBT traded between a low of $ 0.0057967 and a high of $ 0.00623364, showing active market volatility. DOUBT's all-time high price is $ 0.0090364, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00482898.

In terms of short-term performance, DOUBT has changed by -0.48% over the past hour, -4.60% over 24 hours, and +5.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DOUBT (DOUBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.59M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.59M Circulation Supply 950.00M Total Supply 950,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DOUBT is $ 5.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOUBT is 950.00M, with a total supply of 950000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.59M.