Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
Toshi is a memecoin, toolkit, and protocol designed for the Base blockchain, offering open-source tools for token creation, fundraising, liquidity management, and more. However, the current availability of direct, structured data on its core token economic parameters in quantitative databases is limited. Below is a comprehensive analysis combining available protocol information, industry best practices, and critical observations regarding its mechanics.
Issuance Mechanism
At present, no structured or quantitative data regarding the detailed issuance mechanism of Toshi (such as initial circulating supply, distribution schedule, minting method, or inflation policy) is available in standard analytics sources. This suggests that:
- Toshi likely follows memecoin standards—often launched with a fixed or capped initial supply, distributed all at once or in large tranches.
- Issuance could have occurred through an initial liquidity event, pre-mine, or community distribution, but specifics are not confirmed in available databases.
Allocation Mechanism
No verifiable allocation table exists in standard unlock or tokenomics datasets for Toshi. Typical allocation categories might include:
- Community/airdrop
- Team/developers
- Ecosystem incentives or growth funds
- DEX liquidity or reserves
However, due to data unavailability, exact percentages, amounts, or categories remain undisclosed in authoritative data feeds. This calls for caution and underscores the importance of reviewing official Toshi documentation or community disclosures for up-to-date allocations.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
Structured database sources do not currently provide details on Toshi’s usage or incentive mechanisms. Based on its toolkit ecosystem, possible avenues include:
- Payment of fees for using toolkit modules (multi-sending, token creation, liquidity locks).
- Earning incentives for participating in fundraising or liquidity provision.
- Utility as the primary currency within its DEX (Toshi Swap) or launchpad environment.
- Community governance, if implemented.
Real usage patterns should be corroborated by on-chain data or primary protocol literature.
Locking Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal on-chain locking events, vesting contracts, or allocation category locks for Toshi in standard unlock datasets. This may mean:
- Either all tokens were distributed without vesting constraints (common for memecoins), or
- Data is not yet standardized or reported to primary analytics platforms.
If Toshi offers token locks via its own toolkit, it may be used by external projects rather than for the Toshi token itself.
Unlocking Time and Schedules
- No historical or scheduled token unlocks for Toshi are recorded in current analytics pipelines.
- This absence typically aligns with tokens launched in their entirety, with little to no locked allocations.
Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters
|Parameter
|Description / Data Availability
|Issuance Mechanism
|Not available; likely fixed supply or one-time issuance
|Allocation Categories
|Not disclosed; typical categories possible but unverified
|Usage Mechanisms
|Not available; probably utility within the toolkit and DEX
|Locking Mechanism
|No evidence of formal locking or vesting in analytics databases
|Unlocking Schedule
|No data; likely immediately circulating or non-vested
Summary & Recommendations
- The lack of structured, third-party-verified tokenomics data suggests Toshi may operate with “fair launch” or “meme launch” standards, prioritizing simplicity and rapid distribution.
- For detailed and up-to-date token economics—including actual allocation, usage breakdowns, and any vesting—consult Toshi’s official website, GitHub repositories, audited contract code, or announcements from the project team.
- Investors and developers should exercise heightened due diligence: memecoins often have minimal tokenomic constraints and transparency compared to mainstream protocols.
Actionable Insight:
Given the absence of externally validated tokenomic detail for Toshi, always verify claims via direct sources before engaging with ecosystem products or tokens. Consider the risk profile typical for meme-sector launches with limited locking or vesting mechanisms.
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Toshi (TOSHI) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von TOSHI-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele TOSHI-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von TOSHI verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des TOSHI -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
