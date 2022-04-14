Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics

Toshi (TOSHI) Information

Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.

Official Website:
https://www.toshithecat.com/
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0xac1bd2486aaf3b5c0fc3fd868558b082a531b2b4

Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Toshi (TOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 251.28M
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 251.28M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0023138
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000000007906195303
Current Price:
$ 0.0005973
In-Depth Token Structure of Toshi (TOSHI)

Dive deeper into how TOSHI tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Toshi is a memecoin, toolkit, and protocol designed for the Base blockchain, offering open-source tools for token creation, fundraising, liquidity management, and more. However, the current availability of direct, structured data on its core token economic parameters in quantitative databases is limited. Below is a comprehensive analysis combining available protocol information, industry best practices, and critical observations regarding its mechanics.

Issuance Mechanism

At present, no structured or quantitative data regarding the detailed issuance mechanism of Toshi (such as initial circulating supply, distribution schedule, minting method, or inflation policy) is available in standard analytics sources. This suggests that:

  • Toshi likely follows memecoin standards—often launched with a fixed or capped initial supply, distributed all at once or in large tranches.
  • Issuance could have occurred through an initial liquidity event, pre-mine, or community distribution, but specifics are not confirmed in available databases.

Allocation Mechanism

No verifiable allocation table exists in standard unlock or tokenomics datasets for Toshi. Typical allocation categories might include:

  • Community/airdrop
  • Team/developers
  • Ecosystem incentives or growth funds
  • DEX liquidity or reserves

However, due to data unavailability, exact percentages, amounts, or categories remain undisclosed in authoritative data feeds. This calls for caution and underscores the importance of reviewing official Toshi documentation or community disclosures for up-to-date allocations.

Usage & Incentive Mechanism

Structured database sources do not currently provide details on Toshi’s usage or incentive mechanisms. Based on its toolkit ecosystem, possible avenues include:

  • Payment of fees for using toolkit modules (multi-sending, token creation, liquidity locks).
  • Earning incentives for participating in fundraising or liquidity provision.
  • Utility as the primary currency within its DEX (Toshi Swap) or launchpad environment.
  • Community governance, if implemented.

Real usage patterns should be corroborated by on-chain data or primary protocol literature.

Locking Mechanism

There is no evidence of formal on-chain locking events, vesting contracts, or allocation category locks for Toshi in standard unlock datasets. This may mean:

  • Either all tokens were distributed without vesting constraints (common for memecoins), or
  • Data is not yet standardized or reported to primary analytics platforms.

If Toshi offers token locks via its own toolkit, it may be used by external projects rather than for the Toshi token itself.

Unlocking Time and Schedules

  • No historical or scheduled token unlocks for Toshi are recorded in current analytics pipelines.
  • This absence typically aligns with tokens launched in their entirety, with little to no locked allocations.

Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters

ParameterDescription / Data Availability
Issuance MechanismNot available; likely fixed supply or one-time issuance
Allocation CategoriesNot disclosed; typical categories possible but unverified
Usage MechanismsNot available; probably utility within the toolkit and DEX
Locking MechanismNo evidence of formal locking or vesting in analytics databases
Unlocking ScheduleNo data; likely immediately circulating or non-vested

Summary & Recommendations

  • The lack of structured, third-party-verified tokenomics data suggests Toshi may operate with “fair launch” or “meme launch” standards, prioritizing simplicity and rapid distribution.
  • For detailed and up-to-date token economics—including actual allocation, usage breakdowns, and any vesting—consult Toshi’s official website, GitHub repositories, audited contract code, or announcements from the project team.
  • Investors and developers should exercise heightened due diligence: memecoins often have minimal tokenomic constraints and transparency compared to mainstream protocols.

Actionable Insight:
Given the absence of externally validated tokenomic detail for Toshi, always verify claims via direct sources before engaging with ecosystem products or tokens. Consider the risk profile typical for meme-sector launches with limited locking or vesting mechanisms.

Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Toshi (TOSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TOSHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

