سعر Bitcoin Gold (BTG)
سعر Bitcoin Gold (BTG) المباشر لليوم هو USD 17.24. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 303.27M. يتم تحديث سعر BTG مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Bitcoin Gold الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 18.48M
- تغيير سعر Bitcoin Gold خلال اليوم هو +0.82%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 17.51M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BTG مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BTG.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Bitcoin Gold مقابل USD هو $ +0.139903 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin Gold مقابل USD هو $ -8.0984813800 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin Gold مقابل USD هو $ -3.8566966120 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin Gold مقابل USD هو $ -6.22075634793281 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.139903
|+0.82%
|30 يوم
|$ -8.0984813800
|-46.97%
|60 يوم
|$ -3.8566966120
|-22.37%
|90 يوم
|$ -6.22075634793281
|-26.51%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Bitcoin Gold: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.73%
+0.82%
-22.52%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
|1 BTG إلى AUD
A$27.4116
|1 BTG إلى GBP
￡13.6196
|1 BTG إلى EUR
€16.378
|1 BTG إلى USD
$17.24
|1 BTG إلى MYR
RM77.58
|1 BTG إلى TRY
₺606.5032
|1 BTG إلى JPY
¥2,695.3016
|1 BTG إلى RUB
₽1,771.7548
|1 BTG إلى INR
₹1,464.3656
|1 BTG إلى IDR
Rp278,064.4772
|1 BTG إلى PHP
₱1,014.2292
|1 BTG إلى EGP
￡E.876.9988
|1 BTG إلى BRL
R$104.8192
|1 BTG إلى CAD
C$24.6532
|1 BTG إلى BDT
৳2,051.7324
|1 BTG إلى NGN
₦26,645.9716
|1 BTG إلى UAH
₴720.1148
|1 BTG إلى VES
Bs879.24
|1 BTG إلى PKR
Rs4,779.4452
|1 BTG إلى KZT
₸9,016.6924
|1 BTG إلى THB
฿589.2632
|1 BTG إلى TWD
NT$562.5412
|1 BTG إلى CHF
Fr15.3436
|1 BTG إلى HKD
HK$133.9548
|1 BTG إلى MAD
.د.م172.7448