Shiba Classic Price (SHIBC)
The live price of Shiba Classic (SHIBC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.40M USD. SHIBC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shiba Classic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 378.98K USD
- Shiba Classic price change within the day is +77.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 600.00T USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHIBC to USD price
During today, the price change of Shiba Classic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shiba Classic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shiba Classic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shiba Classic to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+77.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+124.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shiba Classic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.91%
+77.19%
+41.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Enter the dungeon of $SHIBA CLASSIC, the original Doge killer that became known as a significant player in the meme dog arena. Inspired by the classic Shiba Inu logo of 2021, $SHIBC represents Shiba's legacy; it embodies a community united by a shared vision of decentralization and innovation. Join us in reviving the essence of the Shiba phenomenon.
