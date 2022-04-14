ZAZA (ZAZA) Tokenomics
WHAT IS ZAZAAAA?! Don’t be narc. Become one with ZaZa. Lighter flick, burn, toque and blow that ZaZa smoke right into a non ZaZa’s face.
OK, BUT WHO IS ZAZA? Big brain legends are one with zaza. They love zaza. Legens burn the zaza and guess what..now the world iz better. Be like legens. Bob Marley, Snoop Dogg, Elon Musk, allegedly Steve Jobs. All legens!
I’M STILL SCROLLING AND DONT UNDERSTAND. PLS HELP!!! Zaza iz golden era. Not inteligent to miss golden eras. Only narcs miss golden eras. Dont be narc. Dont be a beta Kevin or mawkish Karen and sure as shit dont be a Kamabla. Be prosperous Chad. That is the Zaza way. Look, Zaza even maked steps!..
Understanding the tokenomics of ZAZA (ZAZA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZAZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZAZA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.