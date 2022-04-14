The RugCoon (RUGGA) Tokenomics
The RugCoon is about poking fun at the amount of rug pulls that are launched and made each day on the Solana blockchain. It's a satirical jab at the general ecosystem, and ties in with the "sneaky" nature / perception of raccoons as an animal.
The token represents a community of individuals who are sick of getting 'rugged', and also appreciate the devious nature of the main character, rugga as well as the satirical aura of the token itself.
Understanding the tokenomics of The RugCoon (RUGGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RUGGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RUGGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
