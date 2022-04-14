The RugCoon (RUGGA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The RugCoon (RUGGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

The RugCoon (RUGGA) Information

The RugCoon is about poking fun at the amount of rug pulls that are launched and made each day on the Solana blockchain. It's a satirical jab at the general ecosystem, and ties in with the "sneaky" nature / perception of raccoons as an animal.

The token represents a community of individuals who are sick of getting 'rugged', and also appreciate the devious nature of the main character, rugga as well as the satirical aura of the token itself.

Official Website:
https://www.rugga.me/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The RugCoon (RUGGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 89.71K
Total Supply:
$ 999.01M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 89.71K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00931742
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
The RugCoon (RUGGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The RugCoon (RUGGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RUGGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RUGGA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RUGGA's tokenomics, explore RUGGA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.