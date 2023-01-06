The Rug Game (TRG) Tokenomics
Welcome to The Rug Game
TRG is the core governance token of the rug game & will exist beyond the current 10 letter game and all future games.
On top of this, there are 10 game tokens.
$T $H $E $R $U $G $G* $A $M $E*
The 10 tokens above have a 4% tax. 1% buys & burns CULT, 1% which buys & burns TRG, 1% game token sent to burn wallet & 1% which is collected by a contract & held in ETH.
All of these tokens launched on January 6th 2023. Between every 30-60 days from these tokens launch or the previous rug, the token which has burnt the least amount numerically of the gaming token, CULT , and TRG is eliminated, and the liquidity is rugged automatically.
Any ETH left from the LP at the time of the rug will auto buyback TRG and send it to the TRG DAO & stakers.
At the time the token with the least burns rugs, the 1% ETH collected of every other community token is sent as ETH rewards to the winning community tokens holders.
A communities corruption can be their saviour. Any wallet can stake & any wallet that holds TRG or CULT can offer a bribe to the DAO. If a wallet sacrifices their TRG or CULT, they can allocate that amount of “points” to a game token of their choosing.
The Rug Game (TRG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Rug Game (TRG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Rug Game (TRG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Rug Game (TRG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TRG's tokenomics, explore TRG token's live price!
