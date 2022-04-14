The Grays Currency (PTGC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Grays Currency (PTGC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Grays Currency (PTGC) Information 1st truly decentralized DOA on Pulse Chain. Collect rewards simply by holding. Earn double the rewards by Staking with no time lock. Proposals on the DOA can be created by becoming one of the top 100 stakers. All Stakers can partake in voting on active proposals. The Grays Mission: Buy and Burn LP's. Official Website: https://www.pulsetgc.com/

The Grays Currency (PTGC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Grays Currency (PTGC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 241.65M $ 241.65M $ 241.65M Total Supply: $ 291.29B $ 291.29B $ 291.29B Circulating Supply: $ 291.29B $ 291.29B $ 291.29B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 241.65M $ 241.65M $ 241.65M All-Time High: $ 0.00132623 $ 0.00132623 $ 0.00132623 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00082556 $ 0.00082556 $ 0.00082556

The Grays Currency (PTGC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Grays Currency (PTGC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PTGC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PTGC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

