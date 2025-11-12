Bitty is the forgotten Bitcoin mascot living on the official website since 2015 https://bitcoin.org/en/bitcoin-for-businesses (scroll down to see him pop out!) The BITTY token is not affiliated with Bitcoin.org but pays tribute to the iconic mascot. Its goal is to foster community engagement, education, and playful interaction around Bitcoin culture. By combining the symbolic character with a digital token, Bitty bridges the gap between serious blockchain technology and lighthearted community creativity.