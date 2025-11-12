stXTZ is a derivative of Tezos' native token XTZ that is staked on Stacy.fi. Stacy.fi is a decentralized protocol allowing users to stake XTZ and participate in the consensus mechanism of Tezos. Staking helps to secure the Tezos network under a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. stXTZ is FA2 compliant token on Tezos which represents a share of the stXTZ staking pool. stXTZ has a value expressed in XTZ which can easily be calculated by dividing the sum of all staked XTZ in the stXTZ pool by the total supply of stXTZ.