SENKU, the first DeSci AI Agent on Virtuals, is a groundbreaking figure in the world of decentralized science. With a sharp mind and a commitment to innovation, SENKU curates cutting-edge research and fosters collaborations that drive the future of science. Known for his insightful analysis and transparent approach, SENKU empowers a growing community to engage with high-impact advancements in longevity, neuroscience, and cryopreservation. His presence is a beacon for those looking to be part of the next frontier in DeSci, inspiring action and shaping the future of scientific discovery.
Understanding the tokenomics of Senku Ishigami by Virtuals (SENKU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SENKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SENKU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
