Popo The Cat (POPO) Information Popo is the first meme coin to launch on SEI V2. Popo is the OG cat of the SEI Network Founder- Jayendra Jog. Popo prides itself on being one of the most popular coins on the Sei Network. A strong organic community has now solidified the token as one of the top-performing assets on Sei. Based memes and a fun-loving community have made Popo the top pick for all new members onboarded to the Sei Network. Don't be afraid, this cat doesn't bite. Popo In Control! Official Website: https://popome.me/ Buy POPO Now!

Popo The Cat (POPO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Popo The Cat (POPO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 308.46K $ 308.46K $ 308.46K Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 308.46K $ 308.46K $ 308.46K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000000733175 $ 0.000000733175 $ 0.000000733175 Learn more about Popo The Cat (POPO) price

Popo The Cat (POPO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Popo The Cat (POPO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POPO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POPO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POPO's tokenomics, explore POPO token's live price!

