Plant vs Undead (PVU) Information Plant vs Undead (PVU) is a multiplayer tower defense game, where your plants are also your real asset. The goal is to combine the phenomenal Plants vs Zombies with new blockchain technology – NFTs. Official Website: https://plantvsundead.com/ Buy PVU Now!

Plant vs Undead (PVU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Plant vs Undead (PVU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 239.71K $ 239.71K $ 239.71K Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 285.00M $ 285.00M $ 285.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 252.33K $ 252.33K $ 252.33K All-Time High: $ 24.73 $ 24.73 $ 24.73 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00084109 $ 0.00084109 $ 0.00084109 Learn more about Plant vs Undead (PVU) price

Plant vs Undead (PVU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Plant vs Undead (PVU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PVU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PVU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PVU's tokenomics, explore PVU token's live price!

