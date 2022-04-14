Penguin Finance (PEFI) Tokenomics
Penguin Finance (PEFI) Information
Penguin Finance is a yield farming and staking DeFi application built on the Avalanche Network. Our Igloos (Yield Farms) allow you to stake your Pangolin liquidity provider (LP) tokens within the PeFi ecosystem in order to receive a percentage of all $PEFI rewards that are distributed by the network. The PenguinToken ($PEFI) is the lifeblood of the Penguin Finance Ecosystem. Penguins are able to stake their tokens to receive both staking rewards and fees that are collected by applications within the Penguin Finance Ecosystem. Rather than being purely speculative, PEFI's value is derived from the fees that are collected from the protocol's users and its utility within PeFi, as well as burning mechanisms. PEFI tokens will have a wide arrange of applications ranging from their use in custom yield farming strategies, our upcoming ultra low-fee Prediction Markets, NFTs, and the famed Penguin Arena.
Penguin Finance (PEFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Penguin Finance (PEFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Penguin Finance (PEFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Penguin Finance (PEFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PEFI's tokenomics, explore PEFI token's live price!
PEFI Price Prediction
Want to know where PEFI might be heading? Our PEFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.