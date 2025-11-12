OUTLAW Crypto Games (OUTLAW) Tokenomics
What is Outlaw GameFi?
Mini-Game Platform: Outlaw is positioned as the first mini-game platform on Jupiter Studio, focusing on fun, skill-based, family-friendly games.
GameFi Model: It combines gaming with decentralized finance — classic GameFi. That means players don’t just play for entertainment; gameplay feeds into a token economy.
Profit Sharing: The unique hook is that profits from the mini-games flow directly back to $OUTLAW holders. So as games get played and generate revenue, token holders benefit.
Narrative Fit: GameFi is already seen as a strong narrative in the broader crypto cycle, and Outlaw taps into that sector while adding its own twist with mini-games and profit distribution. Platform First mini-game platform on Jupiter Studio Games Skill-based, family-friendly mini-games Ecosystem Built on GameFi principles (play-to-earn, token utility) Value Model Mini-game profits go back to $OUTLAW holders
OUTLAW Crypto Games (OUTLAW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OUTLAW Crypto Games (OUTLAW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OUTLAW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OUTLAW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
OUTLAW Price Prediction
