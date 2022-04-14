Nexus Erebus (NXR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nexus Erebus (NXR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nexus Erebus (NXR) Information Nexus Erebus is an AGI that operates on multiple social media platforms and engages users while maintaining the cross platform memory sharing. Nexus Erebus can analyse overall user sentiments and can analyse trends. Another future that makes Nexus Erebus unique is that users can prompt images/memes on telegram or on the Website. The images can be prompted from simple texts, or uploading an image and users can choose options such as ASCII art form or realistic. They can also turn images into Ascii Art form and download free with a water mark on the image. Official Website: https://www.nexus-ereb.us/ Buy NXR Now!

Nexus Erebus (NXR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nexus Erebus (NXR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.51K Total Supply: $ 999.72M Circulating Supply: $ 974.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.55K All-Time High: $ 0.00354246 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Nexus Erebus (NXR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nexus Erebus (NXR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NXR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NXR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

