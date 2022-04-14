Lamas Finance (LMF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lamas Finance (LMF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lamas Finance (LMF) Information Lamas Finance serves as a true-DApp-game hub built on Solana, delivering genuine blockchain gaming experiences while also providing the opportunity to benefit from essential DeFi functions and stunning NFT collections. Official Website: https://lamas.co/ Whitepaper: https://www.lamas.co/pdf/Whitepaper%202.5.pdf Buy LMF Now!

Lamas Finance (LMF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lamas Finance (LMF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 64.35K $ 64.35K $ 64.35K Total Supply: $ 7.36M $ 7.36M $ 7.36M Circulating Supply: $ 7.36M $ 7.36M $ 7.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.35K $ 64.35K $ 64.35K All-Time High: $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ 1.44 All-Time Low: $ 0.00650907 $ 0.00650907 $ 0.00650907 Current Price: $ 0.00870349 $ 0.00870349 $ 0.00870349 Learn more about Lamas Finance (LMF) price

Lamas Finance (LMF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lamas Finance (LMF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LMF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LMF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LMF's tokenomics, explore LMF token's live price!

