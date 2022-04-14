Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF) Information Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF) is a memecoin collectible being the first token created by pumpfun cofounder, Alon. KWIF is the first ever Animal, Cat, Wif & Hat token on pumpfun Official Website: https://kwif.io/ Whitepaper: https://x.com/kwif_on_sol Buy KWIF Now!

Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 168.98K $ 168.98K $ 168.98K Total Supply: $ 996.25M $ 996.25M $ 996.25M Circulating Supply: $ 996.25M $ 996.25M $ 996.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 168.98K $ 168.98K $ 168.98K All-Time High: $ 0.00474081 $ 0.00474081 $ 0.00474081 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00016923 $ 0.00016923 $ 0.00016923 Learn more about Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF) price

Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KWIF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KWIF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KWIF's tokenomics, explore KWIF token's live price!

KWIF Price Prediction Want to know where KWIF might be heading? Our KWIF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KWIF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!