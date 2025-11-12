The address GaPbGp23pPuY9QBLPUjUEBn2MKEroTe9Q3M3f2Xpump corresponds to a token on the Solana blockchain, specifically an SPL (Solana Program Library) token. This address is likely the mint address for a specific token, which is used to identify the token on the Solana network. Based on the context and available information, this token appears to be associated with the pump.fun platform, as the address ends with "pump," which is a common identifier for tokens created via this platform. GaPbGp23pPuY9QBLPUjUEBn2MKEroTe9Q3M3f2Xpump is the mint address of an SPL token on the Solana blockchain. The mint address is a unique identifier for a token, storing metadata like total supply and mint authority. The "pump" in the address strongly suggests it was created on solanapump (commonly known as pump.fun), a popular Solana-based platform for launching meme coins and other tokens. Pump.fun allows users to create and trade tokens easily, often with a focus on community-driven or speculative projects like memecoins.