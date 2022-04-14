jeo rogen (ROGEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into jeo rogen (ROGEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

jeo rogen (ROGEN) Information Jeo Rogen is an animated parody started by fans of JRE (the #1 IRL podcast) that blurs the lines of fiction and reality with its hysterical comedy and satire of real world events. Jeo Rogen talks with politicians, celebrities, influencers, comedians, and everyone in between by using A.I. technology to bring them to life in his animated studio. Jeo even has his own comedy special! Anything can happen on the Jeo Rogen animated podcast! Official Website: https://jeorogensol.xyz Buy ROGEN Now!

jeo rogen (ROGEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for jeo rogen (ROGEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 576.79K $ 576.79K $ 576.79K Total Supply: $ 999.01M $ 999.01M $ 999.01M Circulating Supply: $ 999.01M $ 999.01M $ 999.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 576.79K $ 576.79K $ 576.79K All-Time High: $ 0.00191537 $ 0.00191537 $ 0.00191537 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00057688 $ 0.00057688 $ 0.00057688 Learn more about jeo rogen (ROGEN) price

jeo rogen (ROGEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of jeo rogen (ROGEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROGEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROGEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROGEN's tokenomics, explore ROGEN token's live price!

