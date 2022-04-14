Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Information

🤩 Excited to announce our second FalconPool Project: Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 😱

Introducing Gourmet Galaxy Don’t let the name fool you, Gourmet Galaxy isn't just food, it's a whole DeFi Ecosystem inside an NFT Gaming Experience.

Gourmet Galaxy helps you to easily approach DeFi while enjoying a gaming experience. The best of all, the whole ecosystem revolves around $GUM tokens!

With Gourmet Galaxy you can: 🔁 Swap: Trade with AMM using GUM Swap. ⏹ Liquidity Staking: Farm GUM using digital assets and earn an incredible APY! 🔂 Trading: Trade on a decentralized Trading Platform in a gamified experience. 🛄 Collect NFT's: Collect rare and Unique NFTs and exchange them for big money.

❇️ GUM Token GUM is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. GUM use cases include: 1️⃣ Governance: Including Staking, System Votes. 2️⃣ Content creation: Create your own special planets for sale. 3️⃣ Play Mini games related to Trading/Prediction Market. 4️⃣ Buy/sell items. 5️⃣ Revenue Sharing.