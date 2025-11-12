Compliant Naira (CNGN) Tokenomics

Compliant Naira (CNGN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Compliant Naira (CNGN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 06:06:30 (UTC+8)
USD

Compliant Naira (CNGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Compliant Naira (CNGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 449.61K
$ 449.61K$ 449.61K
Total Supply:
$ 653.20M
$ 653.20M$ 653.20M
Circulating Supply:
$ 653.20M
$ 653.20M$ 653.20M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 449.61K
$ 449.61K$ 449.61K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00068831
$ 0.00068831$ 0.00068831

Compliant Naira (CNGN) Information

Introducing the cNGN: Compliant Naira-backed stablecoin.

The cNGN ushers in a new era of financial fluidity, bridging the Nigerian Naira with the global market through blockchain technology. Backed 1:1 by Naira reserves held in designated commercial banks, the cNGN Stablecoin transforms the Naira into a dynamic tool for worldwide remittances, commerce, trade and investment.

More than just a currency, cNGN shortens settlement times, enabling payments that traverse the globe swiftly, mirroring the speed of a text message and at a fraction of the cost. This breakthrough paves the way for instantaneous financial transactions, seamlessly connecting Nigeria’s vibrant economy with international markets and offering unprecedented efficiency in both domestic and global financial interactions.

Official Website:
https://www.cngn.co/
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/wrappedcbdc/stablecoin-cngn/blob/main/cNGN_Fiat_Backed_White_Paper.pdf

Compliant Naira (CNGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Compliant Naira (CNGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CNGN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CNGN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CNGN's tokenomics, explore CNGN token's live price!

CNGN Price Prediction

Want to know where CNGN might be heading? Our CNGN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy