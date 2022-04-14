Cogito Finance (CGV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cogito Finance (CGV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cogito Finance (CGV) Information Cogito Finance provides institutional-grade investment products by bringing fixed-income assets and equities onchain. Through tokenization, Cogito addresses challenges in DeFi, such as unsustainable yield farming, credit risk, and regulatory uncertainty. As a SingularityNET ecosystem partner, they leverage Ben Goertzel's expertise to implement Artificial Intelligence in their processes, including portfolio management. Official Website: https://www.cogito.finance/ Whitepaper: https://cogito-protocol-2.gitbook.io/whitepaper/

Cogito Finance (CGV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cogito Finance (CGV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 680.69K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 103.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.58M All-Time High: $ 0.302004 All-Time Low: $ 0.00318066 Current Price: $ 0.00657677

Cogito Finance (CGV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cogito Finance (CGV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CGV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CGV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CGV's tokenomics, explore CGV token's live price!

