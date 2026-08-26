Tokamak Network Price (TON)
The live Tokamak Network (TON) price today is $ 0.308358, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current TON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.308358 per TON.
Tokamak Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,933,760, with a circulating supply of 64.64M TON. During the last 24 hours, TON traded between $ 0.303878 (low) and $ 0.312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 30.51, while the all-time low was $ 0.252741.
In short-term performance, TON moved +0.94% in the last hour and +19.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 156.48K.
The current Market Cap of Tokamak Network is $ 19.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 156.48K. The circulating supply of TON is 64.64M, with a total supply of 106438381.305132. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.82M.
+0.94%
+0.01%
+19.28%
+19.28%
In 2040, the price of Tokamak Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Tokamak Network is a platform that assures decentralized and secure property same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for specific purpose through Tokamak Network.
Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Plasma Chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol.
t is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Plasma Chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Plasma Chain. If the chain properly runs, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger).
Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Plasma Chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn.
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What is the live trading price of Tokamak Network today?
The current trading price of Tokamak Network stands at $0.308358, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for TON?
TON recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Tokamak Network?
In the last 24 hours, Tokamak Network has seen a price movement of 0.01%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Tokamak Network traded in today?
Within the past day, Tokamak Network fluctuated between $0.303878 and $0.312, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
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