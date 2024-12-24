Lisk Price (LSK)
The live price of Lisk (LSK) today is 0.927655 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 153.68M USD. LSK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lisk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 31.70M USD
- Lisk price change within the day is +0.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 165.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LSK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LSK price information.
During today, the price change of Lisk to USD was $ +0.00813372.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lisk to USD was $ -0.1406961351.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lisk to USD was $ +0.1302863617.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lisk to USD was $ +0.0192655210324509.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00813372
|+0.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1406961351
|-15.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1302863617
|+14.04%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0192655210324509
|+2.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lisk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.87%
+0.88%
-16.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lisk is a Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to bringing Web3 adoption in emerging markets back to Ethereum. Offering some of the lowest transaction fees in the industry, Lisk is the ecosystem of choice for users and developers in cost-sensitive regions. By leveraging efficient, scalable, and innovative Layer 2 technology, Lisk enables real-world applications in emerging markets to operate efficiently on Ethereum for the first time. Lisk’s founder-focused approach provides a comprehensive ecosystem of builder programs, tools, seed liquidity, and knowledge bases to support local Web3 projects from inception to success. As a long-standing Web3 infrastructure project, Lisk has been democratizing blockchain accessibility for developers and end-users globally since 2016. As a member of the Optimism Superchain, Lisk plays a pivotal role in building the industry’s first truly interoperable supernetwork alongside Base, Optimism, Mode, and Worldchain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LSK to AUD
A$1.484248
|1 LSK to GBP
￡0.73284745
|1 LSK to EUR
€0.8905488
|1 LSK to USD
$0.927655
|1 LSK to MYR
RM4.16517095
|1 LSK to TRY
₺32.653456
|1 LSK to JPY
¥145.8088129
|1 LSK to RUB
₽93.8972391
|1 LSK to INR
₹78.9619936
|1 LSK to IDR
Rp14,962.17532465
|1 LSK to PHP
₱54.31420025
|1 LSK to EGP
￡E.47.3846174
|1 LSK to BRL
R$5.7329079
|1 LSK to CAD
C$1.32654665
|1 LSK to BDT
৳110.9846442
|1 LSK to NGN
₦1,435.9913869
|1 LSK to UAH
₴39.0357224
|1 LSK to VES
Bs47.310405
|1 LSK to PKR
Rs258.7600857
|1 LSK to KZT
₸484.41216445
|1 LSK to THB
฿31.80928995
|1 LSK to TWD
NT$30.3343185
|1 LSK to CHF
Fr0.82561295
|1 LSK to HKD
HK$7.1986028
|1 LSK to MAD
.د.م9.34148585