Rekt Price (REKT)
The live price of Rekt (REKT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.75M USD. REKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rekt Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rekt price change within the day is +1.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69T USD
Get real-time price updates of the REKT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REKT price information.
During today, the price change of Rekt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rekt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rekt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rekt to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-58.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rekt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.21%
+1.49%
+12.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rekt Brands Inc. encompasses several different verticals spanning art, culture, media, NFTs, and physical goods: Rekt Drinks - Rekt Drinks is considered the official drink of web3. It boasts one of the largest web2 product launches from a web3 brand with 222,456 drinks (flavoured sparkling water) sold out at public launch across 32 different countries in under 48 hours. Rektguy NFT collection - a FREE mint launched in 2022 with over $120M of trading volume and a cult-like community, including holders such as Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Bassjackers and Gary Vaynerchuk. Rekt Art - OSF is a former trader turned artist who has collaborated with Red Bull, Bybit, Ledger, Sotheby’s, Saatchi Gallery, House of Fine Art & more. Rekt Events - events held throughout the year including NYC, London, Paris, Miami, Lisbon, Dubai, Singapore, Las Vegas, Marfa & Taipei. Rekt Radio - a top crypto podcast produced by Rekt and Rug Radio, hosted by OSF, Mando and Keyboard Monkey. It features the biggest names in crypto including Raoul Pal, Beeple, Bitboy, Su Zhu, Ansem, RookieXBT, TraderMayne, Alex Wice, DCInvestor and more. $REKT will be the token that underpins this entire ecosystem, staying true to the project’s memetic routes, while allowing for holders to gain exclusive access to parts of the ecosystem as well as significantly expanding its membership.
