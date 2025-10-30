Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) Price Information (USD)

Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) real-time price is $49.51. Over the past 24 hours, VKHYPE traded between a low of $ 46.96 and a high of $ 50.02, showing active market volatility. VKHYPE's all-time high price is $ 51.63, while its all-time low price is $ 29.62.

In terms of short-term performance, VKHYPE has changed by -0.29% over the past hour, +2.54% over 24 hours, and +38.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Earn Vault is $ 452.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VKHYPE is 9.14M, with a total supply of 9135298.93960442. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 452.45M.